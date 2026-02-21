Rajeev Ravindranathan delves into the emotional core of his new film Boundaries

The spirit of women’s cricket and all emotions associated with it have gained their much-deserved prominence far and wide. The sport has also often found itself as a subject on screen numerous times, sometimes to tell the stories of legends and sometimes to become a symbol of challenge and rebellion. But upcoming film, Boundaries, directed by Kirandeep Karnati, takes its impact to Mountain House, California and to a group of women who find their home and their true selves on the pitch!

Rajeev Ravindranathan talks to us about Boundaries

From the film’s Bay Area-based cinematographer (Unni Ravindranathan’s Visual Narrative Film), the film also features Bengaluru talent Rajeev Ravindranathan, who’s already struck a chord with his performances in films like 3 Idiots, Rocketry, English Vinglish and many more! With the film’s trailer gaining steady traction on YouTube and its plot making a buzz, we chat with Rajeev about what to expect from it thematically, how his role in it is a standout amidst his previous performances and lots more.