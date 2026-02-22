Debraj Bhattacharya, Rwitobroto Mukherjee and Priyanka Bhattacharjee collaborate for the short film, Shob Choritro Ra

Deep says, "Sob Charitra Ra is not just a psychological thriller to me; it is an attempt to explore the invisible restlessness within the human mind. Each of us carries multiple characters within ourselves — the dreamer, the fearful self, the ambitious persona, and at times, the broken and lonely soul. Through this film, I have tried to capture those layered psychological states. The journey of a struggling actor at the center of the story reflects the reality of many. In this film, every character has its own significance. The restrained and thoughtful performances of the actors have made the narrative more alive. Even within a limited canvas, our aim was to create an intense and immersive experience."

He believes that relationships rarely fall apart suddenly; they weaken through accumulated silence and unresolved emotions. Reflecting this philosophy, the film relies on atmosphere, pauses, and visual storytelling rather than overt confrontation. The thoughtful use of light and shadow mirrors the moral grey areas within the characters, reinforcing the film’s psychological tone.

Rwitibroto adds how complex his character Kushal is. “I had to put in considerable effort to understand his mind and psyche. But that is precisely the joy of being an actor. It feels fulfilling when you can pour yourself entirely into the work, and I believe everyone associated with this film has brought that same love and dedication to make the story come alive.”