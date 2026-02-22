Debraj Bhattacharya, Rwitobroto Mukherjee and Priyanka Bhattacharjee collaborate for the short film, Shob Choritro Ra

The short film Shob Choritro Ra, directed by Deep Modak, explores the fragile architecture of human relationships, focusing on emotional distance, unspoken conflicts, and the silent build-up of misunderstandings. With a restrained yet intense narrative style, the film, starring debraj Bhattacharya, Rwitobroto Mukherjee and Priyanka Bhattacharjee, presents a psychological space where each character believes in their own truth—yet their truths collide in unexpected ways.
Debraj, delivers a performance marked by inner conflict and emotional vulnerability. His character navigates love, ego, doubt, and self-reflection, gradually becoming entangled in a web of personal contradictions. Rwitobroto brings a composed and measured presence to the narrative, offering a contrasting perspective shaped by realism and restraint. Priyanka adds emotional sensitivity and depth, embodying a character whose silences and reactions significantly influence the evolving dynamics. The chemistry among the three actors builds a layered dramatic tension that unfolds subtly rather than dramatically.
Deep says, "Sob Charitra Ra is not just a psychological thriller to me; it is an attempt to explore the invisible restlessness within the human mind. Each of us carries multiple characters within ourselves — the dreamer, the fearful self, the ambitious persona, and at times, the broken and lonely soul. Through this film, I have tried to capture those layered psychological states. The journey of a struggling actor at the center of the story reflects the reality of many. In this film, every character has its own significance. The restrained and thoughtful performances of the actors have made the narrative more alive. Even within a limited canvas, our aim was to create an intense and immersive experience."
He believes that relationships rarely fall apart suddenly; they weaken through accumulated silence and unresolved emotions. Reflecting this philosophy, the film relies on atmosphere, pauses, and visual storytelling rather than overt confrontation. The thoughtful use of light and shadow mirrors the moral grey areas within the characters, reinforcing the film’s psychological tone.
Rwitibroto adds how complex his character Kushal is. “I had to put in considerable effort to understand his mind and psyche. But that is precisely the joy of being an actor. It feels fulfilling when you can pour yourself entirely into the work, and I believe everyone associated with this film has brought that same love and dedication to make the story come alive.”
With minimalistic storytelling, a subtle background score, and controlled performances, ‘Shob Choritro Ra’ stands as more than a relationship drama. It becomes a reflective study of perception—reminding viewers that while everyone is the hero of their own story, they may appear entirely different through someone else’s lens.
The short film is currently streaming on YouTube.