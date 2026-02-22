Eko’s Mlathi Chettathi aka Biana W Momin, opens up about her experiences shooting the film and more

A

Honestly, I haven’t really learned the language, but I do know the nuances and the flow of it. When I picked up a word here and there, I could at least understand what they were talking about. The directors knew the difficulties they would face with me. They appointed Anjaly Sathyanath, who became my mentor, my teacher and my friend. I went to Kerala a whole month earlier, before the actual shoot started. Every day we would go on location, listening to the language. Learning the script, then listening to the language, how it’s spoken by the Malayalis — I think that’s helped a lot. Later on, I found it too difficult when I concentrated on speaking the script, I would forget about my acting. There was a clash. So, we invented a new type of language — a mix of English and Malayalam. I just spoke the English words which sounded like Malayalam. Some phonetics was involved and that was it. KPAC Leela has done a wonderful job dubbing over my lip-sync.