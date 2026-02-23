Dhurandhar gets a gender swap: AI envisions a female version of the blockbuster

Dhurandhar has made a lot of noise after its release and with the second installment on the way, social media is flooding with creative edits. One such user however took the iconic line, “Why should boys have all the fun?” a little too seriously. Using AI, they reimagined the film’s beloved male characters in striking female avatars: Priyanka Chopra as Hamza, Kajol as Rehman Dakait, Madhuri Dixit as Aslam, and more, sparking fun debates among fans.

From Priyanka Chopra to Rakhi Sawant: AI’s Dhurandhar recast breaks the internet

As AI continues to blur the lines between real and artificial we often end up getting confused to what extent our eyes can be fooled. With this trend of AI reimagination going viral, one of the users gave a female touch to the hit film Dhurandhar.

At the very center is Priyanka Chopra as Hamza, the protagonist around whom the film revolves. The AI visuals show her walking and carrying the similar fierce gaze that Ranveer Singh brings in the actual film.

Next comes Kajol with her calm and composed fiery look reimagined as Rehman Dakait, originally played by Akshaye Khanna. The persona, the walk and the smile, each depict a confident and smoldering look, echoing the energy of the viral dance sequence that became the instant influence for all the dancers and reel lovers.

Meanwhile Kareena Kapoor is reimagined as Major Iqbal, essayed by Arjun Rampal. The serious deadly look perfectly captured the exact sharp and menacing energy. Deepika Padukone is imagined as Uzair Baloch, which added a real gravitas to the crucial supporting role.