PM Modi, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee congratulate makers of Boong

The movie was in the running alongside some noteworthy international titles such as Arco, Lilo & Stitch and Zootropolis 2. Boong which features Gugun Kipgen, Bala Hijam, Angom Sanamatum, Vikram Kochhar, Nemetia Ngangbam, Jenny Khurai, and Hamom Sadananda in key roles, narrates the journey of a young boy on a quest to reunite his family amidst the social tensions in Manipur. The drama had its world premiere at the Discovery section of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2024.

The director underscored that the film is deeply rooted in his homeland, Manipur, a region he described as troubled, ignored and underrepresented in India. “A film that is not only rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored and very unrepresented in India, my homeland, Manipur. It's a homage to my homeland. So I just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur,” Devi said.

She also expressed hope that internally displaced children, including the young actors who featured in the film, would regain their joy, innocence, and dreams.

“We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dream once again. We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower,” she concluded.