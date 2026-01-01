After Bhootpori, Soukarya Ghosal and Jaya Ahsan collaborate for Bengali film OCD

After Bhootpori, filmmaker Soukarya Ghosal and actor Jaya Ahsan collaborate together again for the Bengali film OCD. The poster of OCD, was officially released today, on January 1, 2026, and Jaya unveiled the poster through her social media handles, drawing attention to the film’s powerful and unsettling theme.

Details about the upcoming Bengali film, OCD

OCD addresses the deeply sensitive and often silenced issue of child molestation.

Speaking about the film, Soukarya described OCD as a deeply personal protest. He said that he has witnessed numerous cases where child molesters remain unidentified and unpunished because the victims lack the courage to speak out, fearing disbelief and loss of credibility. He reflected on growing up in a society that presents itself as modern yet remains deeply hypocritical, where even when a child speaks up, families often suppress the truth to avoid societal scrutiny, sexual stigma, and uncomfortable questions.