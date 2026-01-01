Major Bengali films announced in 2026; check out the list now

Boiragi promises to be a sweeping, music-driven romance that places emotion, desire, and youthful restlessness at its core. Designed as a large-scale theatrical experience, the film aims to combine soul-stirring music with an intense, contemporary love story—one that speaks directly to a new generation of audiences. In an unprecedented move, the makers have announced that both the leading man and the leading lady of this high-profile project will be selected entirely through auditions.

Release: Expected in the Second Half of 2026.