Major Bengali films announced in 2026; check out the list now

As we ring in the new year 2026, the Bengali film industry is bubbling with energy with a host of film announcements that are set to be relesed this year. While films like Vijaynagarer Hirey, Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel, Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil, Adamya, Mon Maaney Na, are already for release in the first quarter of 2026, here are a few Bengali films which have just been announced and are definitely going to make a lot of noise!
Boiragi promises to be a sweeping, music-driven romance that places emotion, desire, and youthful restlessness at its core. Designed as a large-scale theatrical experience, the film aims to combine soul-stirring music with an intense, contemporary love story—one that speaks directly to a new generation of audiences. In an unprecedented move, the makers have announced that both the leading man and the leading lady of this high-profile project will be selected entirely through auditions.
Release: Expected in the Second Half of 2026.
Filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra is getting ready for another musical magnus opus it seems, and this time it will be based on the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore novel. As the poster says, "The illusive ballet of love and lust", the poste sees interesting faces...a suited gentleman, two young women holding musical instruments While the research, screenplay, dialogue, production design and direction of Mayamrigaya is by Subhrajit Mitra, the director of photography is by Anirban Chatterjee, editing is by Sujay Datta Ray, sound design is by Tirthankar Majumder, production design (joint) and art direction is by Ananda Addhya, look design and make-up is by Somnath Kundu, costume design is by Poulami Gupta, VFX design is by Krishnendu Ghosh and choreography is by Sudarshan Chakraborty. Mayamrigaya is a Bickram Ghosh musical
Release: Winter 2026.
Director duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy never fail to impress us wth their creations. 2026 wouldn't be any different surely. On January 1, the makers have announced two of their films for this year, Bohurupi: The Golden Daku and Phool Pishi O Edward. Though apart from the poster nothing else have been revealed, these films seem to be very different than what they have created before.
Release: Sometime in 2026.
Though the film was announced two months back, this film ought to be on your watchlist this season, more so because this will mark Srijit's debut as a music composer. Emperor vs Sarat Chandra is a powerful new cinematic interpretation marking the centenary of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic novel Pather Dabi. Featuring a stellar cast of Tota Roy Choudhury, Abir Chatterjee and Mimi Chakraborty, the film promises a gripping and immersive narrative experience.
Release: Sometime in 2026
Actor Dev and producer Nispal Singh Rane shared a picture together, shaking hands, announcing Khadaan 2 wil be released this year. The post said, "Keep Calm Folks! We understand your excitement for KHADAAN 2 and we’re as excited as you are. However, good things take time and we’re on it - Hold your patience and we’ll make sure your wait is woth it! We’ll be coming together this year - STRONGER and BOLDER." As of now other detail has been unveiled.
Dev has also announced today that his film Tonic, directed by Avijit Senn, is coming back with a sequel. But whether or not, this too will be directed by Avijit, that remains a questions. No othr cast member is announced either.
Release: Sometime in 2026.
This year, Dev already seems to be on a roll. His 50th film, Bike Ambulance Dada, inspired by the extraordinary biography of Padmashree Karimul Haque, a unique story of a real-life hero, of resilience and humanity, is all set to release this year.
Release: Sometime in 2026.
