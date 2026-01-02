Secrets, curses and a mysterious house: Gourab Roy Chowdhury and Shyamoupti Mudly talk about Zee5's new thriller Ronkini Bhavan

A

Gourab:

Firstly, it is a story set in the ’90s, and we all know how nostalgic we Bengalis are about that era. That was a big catch point for me. Also, I have mostly played glamorous roles in daily soaps and on OTT platforms, so this project felt different and unique. That’s why I was interested.



Shyamoupti:

There is a different kind of thrill in working in the thriller genre. As an actress, it allows me to explore various sides of myself and portray a wide range of emotions. Personally, I have always wanted to work in a de-glamourised role, and both the story and the character are very interesting.