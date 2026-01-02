Secrets, curses and a mysterious house: Gourab Roy Chowdhury and Shyamoupti Mudly talk about Zee5's new thriller Ronkini Bhavan
Ronkini Bhavan is a psychological thriller set in an eerie ancestral mansion weighed down by secrets and unspoken histories. Juthika (Shyamoupti Mudly), a newly married woman, arrives at Ronkini Bhavan after marrying Adityanath (Gourab Roy Chowdhury), only to sense that the house and its inhabitants are hiding more than they reveal. As she adjusts to her new life, strange rituals, silences and fragmented truths begin to surface. Adityanath appears protective yet elusive, making Juthika question whom she can trust. With every room holding echoes of the past, the story slowly unravels a dark legacy where fear, control, and buried memories blur the line between reality and illusion.
Maybe not as actors, but as viewers, what made you say “yes” to this project?
Gourab:
Firstly, it is a story set in the ’90s, and we all know how nostalgic we Bengalis are about that era. That was a big catch point for me. Also, I have mostly played glamorous roles in daily soaps and on OTT platforms, so this project felt different and unique. That’s why I was interested.
Shyamoupti:
There is a different kind of thrill in working in the thriller genre. As an actress, it allows me to explore various sides of myself and portray a wide range of emotions. Personally, I have always wanted to work in a de-glamourised role, and both the story and the character are very interesting.
The show is being described as a psychological thriller. Among the many thrillers today, how does Ronkini Bhavan stand out?
Shyamoupti:
I wouldn’t label it strictly as a psychological or mythological thriller. That is for the audience to decide. What I can say is that Ronkini Bhavan balances every emotion, thriller, drama, action, and romance. Often, thrillers focus so much on action and drama that relationship dynamics get overlooked. Here, the emotional equations between characters are equally important.
Everyone associated with the project has put in immense effort, nurturing it with the care and affection with which one raises a child. When a project is made with such honesty, it naturally stands out.
Imagine Ronkini Bhavan is a real place. Who do you think would survive longer there without a phone?
Gourab:
Oh my God, I can’t do it.
Shyamoupti:
I can’t either; it’s impossible. I can’t stay alone. If someone is with me, then I might manage.
And what if both of you were locked inside the house together?
Shyamoupti:
That wouldn’t work either, because he has already said he can’t do it. We would definitely need someone else.
Gourab:
If the situation were exactly like our story, it would be very difficult for us to survive.
The house feels like a character in itself. How would you describe Ronkini Bhavan in one line?
Shyamoupti:
Let me think, let Gourab answer first.
Gourab:
“There are secrets hidden in every corner.”
Shyamoupti:
And mine would be, “Devi’s curse?”
Juthika enters an ancestral world of secrets, while Adityanath already belongs to it. How did you make the characters feel lived-in?
Gourab:
We didn’t have formal workshops because our director, Abhrajit Sen, and the team are very young and talented. We discussed the characters constantly, and things developed very spontaneously. The team’s working style made shaping the characters easy and enjoyable.
Shyamoupti:
I read every detail about my character and then brought Juthika to life. It is not easy to play her; when the audience watches, they will understand. Dialogues are easier, but when I have to express everything only through my eyes, it becomes much more challenging.
You both have worked in television and OTT. Is the audience shifting more towards OTT?
Shyamoupti:
We don’t analyse these shifts deeply, but watching content on phones or laptops, at minimal cost and in different languages, plays a major role.
Gourab:
I started with theatre and never focused on the platform. Whether it was television, digital media, or films, I concentrated only on my acting. The rest is for the audience to decide.
As actors, what scares you the most?
Gourab:
Even today, I feel nervous on the first day of every shoot. I believe that fear is important because the day I stop learning as an actor, my career won’t survive. Even a lot of my fellow actors also agree on the same.
Shyamoupti:
I never want to believe that I have given the best performance of my life. I don’t want a “know-it-all” attitude. I want my hunger for learning to stay with me forever.
How do you spend your ideal day offs?
Shyamoupti:
I eat good food, sleep well, watch movies, read books, and work out.
Gourab:
Although I usually have personal commitments on my days off, when I get a complete break, I need good sleep and love to travel. There are many weekend getaways near Kolkata, so I often visit those places. In case of a longer break, I always prefer going to the mountains.