Telugu hit Dear Comrade set for a Bollywood remake with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pratibha Ranta: Reports

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pratibha Ranta are set to lead the Bollywood remake of the 2019 Telugu hit "Dear Comrade” by Dharma Productions. The Karan Johar-led production house, Dharma Productions, had already bought the rights to remake the movie right after it was released in 2019 and started soaring for its success. Although no official announcements have been made yet, but the industry insiders have claimed that the project is in its early stages of development.

Pratibha Ranta and Siddhant Chaturvedi set to star in remake of ‘Dear Comrade’

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, examines and explores themes of love, fury, emotional damage, along with recovery and healing. The plot focuses on a connection between Lilly, a state-level cricket player dealing with personal tragedies and Bobby, an aggressive student union leader. Even though there were various mixed reviews from the critics, the movie resonated deeply with the younger fans, which led the movie to become a box office hit and earn its cult status.