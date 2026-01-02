Telugu hit Dear Comrade set for a Bollywood remake with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pratibha Ranta: Reports

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pratibha Ranta are set to lead the Bollywood remake of the 2019 Telugu hit "Dear Comrade” by Dharma Productions. The Karan Johar-led production house, Dharma Productions, had already bought the rights to remake the movie right after it was released in 2019 and started soaring for its success. Although no official announcements have been made yet, but the industry insiders have claimed that the project is in its early stages of development.
Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, examines and explores themes of love, fury, emotional damage, along with recovery and healing. The plot focuses on a connection between Lilly, a state-level cricket player dealing with personal tragedies and Bobby, an aggressive student union leader. Even though there were various mixed reviews from the critics, the movie resonated deeply with the younger fans, which led the movie to become a box office hit and earn its cult status.
Sources have mentioned that the Hindi remake will retain the emotional intensity but will be adapted for pan Indian audiences.
Siddhant Chaturvedi, who gained prominence with Gully boy, Kho Gaye Hum Kaha and his recent hit Dhadak 2, was undoubtedly the right fit for this movie as he brings in the raw emotional intensity needed for the character of Bobby. Pratibha Ranta, who was acclaimed for her striking performance in Laapataa Ladies, perfectly into the character of Lilly.
Looks like Dharma Productions is gearing up for another big project and a hit after their recent release of Tu Mera Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri and the fans of Dear Comrade cannot keep calm!
(Story by Anoushka Nag)
