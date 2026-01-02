Who is Arun Khetarpal, the man behind Ikkis?

At age 17, in 1967, Arun joined the National Defence Academy and trained at the Indian Military Academy (IMA). After completing his training on June 13, 1971, Arun Khetarpal got commissioned into the 17 Poona Horse Battalion.

Soon after, the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War had broken out and Arun had to answer the call of duty. He was part of the team who were supposed to put up a bridgehead over the Basantar River, an area the Pakistan Army was looking to capture. However, on December 15, 1971, the Indian Army took control of the bridgehead but the Pakistani 13 Lancers was soon in front of them.

Lieutenant Colonel Hanut Singh led the regiment Arun Khetarpal was part of and they refused to give up, but Arun's bravery stood out. The army had produced a statement summarising the Battle of Basantar. "Khetarpal continued to attack fiercely until all resistance was vanquished and he broke through in the direction of our squadron. When enemy tanks started pulling back after their initial probing attacks, he chased the enemy tanks and destroyed one of them", the statement read.

Pakistan Army kept attacking but Arun Khetarpal went on to destroy four enemy tanks. Unfortunately, Arun's tank, Famagusta, caught fire but Arun Khetarpal refused to leave the tank, eventually leading to his demise.

While Arun Khetarpal was martyred, his heroic act made it impossible for the Pakistan Army to cut through and a ceasefire was eventually called on. Arun, at just 21, became a war hero, saving India from a greater loss.

Posthumously, Arun Khetarpal was awarded India's highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), which made him the youngest recipient of the award. Ikkis, which refers to the young age at which Arun had been martyred, is a celebration of Arun Khetarpal's life, struggle and chivalry.