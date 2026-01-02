Who is Arun Khetarpal, the man behind Ikkis?

Sriram Raghavan directed Ikkis has released on January 1, 2026. The film is special for many reasons. It marks the final appearance of Bollywood legend Dharmendra on the big screen. The iconic actor passed away on November 24, 2025, weeks before the release of the film.
Moreover, the movie is based on a true story and brings to life the story of bravery by Arun Khetarpal, Indian Army's Second Lieutenant who is remembered for his valour in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Young actor Agastya Nanda, grandson of the great Amitabh Bachchan is playing the role of Arun Khetarpal.
Arun Khetarpal hails from a military family and followed the footsteps paved by his predecessors. Born on October 14, 1950 in Pune, Arun's great-grandfather had fought the British as part of the Sikh army. His grandfather went to fight in he World War I (1914-18) as part of the British Army and finally, his father, ML Khetarpal was a Lieutenant Colonel and later a Brigadier of the Indian Army. Dharmendra has played the role of Arun Khetarpal's father.
At age 17, in 1967, Arun joined the National Defence Academy and trained at the Indian Military Academy (IMA). After completing his training on June 13, 1971, Arun Khetarpal got commissioned into the 17 Poona Horse Battalion.
Soon after, the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War had broken out and Arun had to answer the call of duty. He was part of the team who were supposed to put up a bridgehead over the Basantar River, an area the Pakistan Army was looking to capture. However, on December 15, 1971, the Indian Army took control of the bridgehead but the Pakistani 13 Lancers was soon in front of them.
Lieutenant Colonel Hanut Singh led the regiment Arun Khetarpal was part of and they refused to give up, but Arun's bravery stood out. The army had produced a statement summarising the Battle of Basantar. "Khetarpal continued to attack fiercely until all resistance was vanquished and he broke through in the direction of our squadron. When enemy tanks started pulling back after their initial probing attacks, he chased the enemy tanks and destroyed one of them", the statement read.
Pakistan Army kept attacking but Arun Khetarpal went on to destroy four enemy tanks. Unfortunately, Arun's tank, Famagusta, caught fire but Arun Khetarpal refused to leave the tank, eventually leading to his demise.
While Arun Khetarpal was martyred, his heroic act made it impossible for the Pakistan Army to cut through and a ceasefire was eventually called on. Arun, at just 21, became a war hero, saving India from a greater loss.
Posthumously, Arun Khetarpal was awarded India's highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), which made him the youngest recipient of the award. Ikkis, which refers to the young age at which Arun had been martyred, is a celebration of Arun Khetarpal's life, struggle and chivalry.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.