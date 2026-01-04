The cult classic film Nayak might get a sequel, Anil Kapoor acquires copyrights

Anil Kapoor's 2001 political thriller, Nayak, appears to be on the cusp of a long-desired comeback with the creation of a sequel, nearly 25 years later. Anil Kapoor has acquired the rights to this iconic film and wants to make a sequel. It was previously reported that Nayak’s rights were held by Deepak Mukut, producer of Sanam Teri Kasam , and Anil Kapoor acquired them from him to keep as he intends to make Nayak 2.

Nayak 2 copyrights and the legacy of Anil Kapoor’s legendary dramas continue

Produced by A.S. Rathnam, and directed by Shankar, the film Nayak portrays the story of a courageous newspaper journalist. He gets elected as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for one day and uses this short time to bring revolutionary changes to the state. The film received a mixture of responses when it was first released in the year 2001.

But it gradually developed a strong bond with the audience and ultimately reached legendary status over time. Nayak was the Hindi adaptation of the 1999 Tamil mega hit Mudhalvan which was also directed by Shankar.