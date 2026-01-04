The cult classic film Nayak might get a sequel, Anil Kapoor acquires copyrights

Anil Kapoor's 2001 political thriller, Nayak, appears to be on the cusp of a long-desired comeback with the creation of a sequel, nearly 25 years later. Anil Kapoor has acquired the rights to this iconic film and wants to make a sequel. It was previously reported that Nayak’s rights were held by Deepak Mukut, producer of Sanam Teri Kasam , and Anil Kapoor acquired them from him to keep as he intends to make Nayak 2.
Produced by A.S. Rathnam, and directed by Shankar, the film Nayak portrays the story of a courageous newspaper journalist. He gets elected as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for one day and uses this short time to bring revolutionary changes to the state. The film received a mixture of responses when it was first released in the year 2001.
But it gradually developed a strong bond with the audience and ultimately reached legendary status over time. Nayak was the Hindi adaptation of the 1999 Tamil mega hit Mudhalvan which was also directed by Shankar.
The film starred Anil Kapoor as the lead actor and Rani Mukerji as the female lead. It also featured many great supporting roles from late actor Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal and Saurabh Shukla. The film had some excellent comic relief provided by Johny Lever and was very well made by Shivaji Satam and Neena Kulkarni among others.
Pooja Batra did a cameo and Sushmita Sen performed a special song in the movie. The message of the movie about how a common man is able to fight against corruption and break down a corrupt system continues to stay true today which is seen as one of the reasons behind the revival of interest in Nayak 2.