Is Aanand L Rai planning an epic period action romance with Dhanush?

In parallel, Aanand L Rai’s industry presence has steadily grown: both as a filmmaker and a producer backing distinctive voices and ambitious narratives under his banner. His recent successes underscore a clear confidence in scale without sacrificing emotional depth, making the idea of a period epic feel like a natural (and bold!) next step.

For Dhanush, whose career choices continue to balance mass appeal with artistic credibility, a period action romance could open up an entirely new cinematic terrain. Known for his intense physicality and emotional range, stepping into a world shaped by history, conflict, and passion feels less like a departure and more like an escalation.

While details remain tightly under wraps and no official announcement has been made, the sources suggest that the project marks a significant evolution of their creative partnership. The intent, they say, is to blend emotion with spectacle - staying true to Aanand L Rai’s signature storytelling sensibility while embracing a grander cinematic scope.

For now, silence from both camps only fuels the chatter. If confirmed, this collaboration could easily rank among the most high-profile projects currently in development, marking a new chapter in a partnership that has already left a significant imprint on Hindi cinema.