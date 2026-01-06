SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi makes history with landmark teaser screening in Paris

Indian cinema has achieved another milestone as the teaser of SS Rajamouli's ambitious epic, Varanasi, was launched at Paris‘ iconic Le Grand Rex theatre. The 3-minute-and-40-second clip screened as part of the Festival de la Bande-Annonce on January 5 for the first time a teaser of an Indian film was ever launched at the popular French theatre.
Although the theatre has earlier screened premieres for blockbusters such as Baahubali 2 and Kabali, this high-profile promotional engagement is a strategic shift aimed at global dominance. The new film is pitched as a cross-cultural spectacle with a budget of ₹1,300 crore, ahead of its scheduled summer 2027 release.
The teaser presents a visceral first look at Mahesh Babu playing the lead role of Rudhra. In one sequence that has already sent social media into overdrive, he is portrayed as a rugged explorer clutching a blood-stained trishul riding a bull-hugely relevant imagery considering the iconography of Lord Shiva.
Talking about the script, which has been written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, it has been rumored that the author has combined the elements of a story set in the time of 7200 BCE and the essence of the Indiana Jones series. The plot will feature Rudhra on a quest across uncharted lands in protecting a ‘world-changing secret.’ The cast will also feature Priyanka Chopra as the character named Mandakini along with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the strong antagonist named Kumbha.
With the backing of the French distributor, Aanna Films, and the music of Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, Varanasi is the most ambitious endeavour sparked by Rajamouli yet. Involving a Parisian monument over the usual venues of either Mumbai or Hyderabad, the producers’ plan clearly reflects their interest in reaching the international audience. With the ‘Rajamouli effect’ continuing to grow in the wake of the worldwide success of RRR, Varanasi appears to be poised to close the divide between the spiritual Indian heritage and the edge-of-your-seat action of the Hollywood film industry.