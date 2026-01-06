SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi makes history with landmark teaser screening in Paris

Indian cinema has achieved another milestone as the teaser of SS Rajamouli's ambitious epic, Varanasi, was launched at Paris‘ iconic Le Grand Rex theatre. The 3-minute-and-40-second clip screened as part of the Festival de la Bande-Annonce on January 5 for the first time a teaser of an Indian film was ever launched at the popular French theatre.

Makers release Varanasi teaser at Paris‘ iconic Le Grand Rex

Although the theatre has earlier screened premieres for blockbusters such as Baahubali 2 and Kabali, this high-profile promotional engagement is a strategic shift aimed at global dominance. The new film is pitched as a cross-cultural spectacle with a budget of ₹1,300 crore, ahead of its scheduled summer 2027 release.

The teaser presents a visceral first look at Mahesh Babu playing the lead role of Rudhra. In one sequence that has already sent social media into overdrive, he is portrayed as a rugged explorer clutching a blood-stained trishul riding a bull-hugely relevant imagery considering the iconography of Lord Shiva.