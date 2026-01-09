Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah reunite: Fans buzz over new project

According to sources, Saiyami and Gulshan have recently shot together, and their effortless camaraderie has instantly reminded audiences of the magic they created in 8 A.M. Metro. The images have sparked strong speculation across social media, with fans convinced that another beautiful and meaningful project featuring the two actors is on its way.

A source close to the development tells us, “Saiyami and Gulshan share a very organic comfort level, both on and off screen. They recently worked together, and the chemistry is as natural and compelling as ever. While details are being kept under wraps, this is indeed a special project that will bring them together once again.”