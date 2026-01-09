Will Priyanka Chopra play a villain in Disney's Power Rangers series?

A Disney insider seems to have let the cat out of the bag when they said, "Rita Repulsa is the villain and the studio has Chopra on their wishlist". This statement, however, does not confirm any casting details.

Priyanka Chopra is known to play complex characters and has often stepped beyond the conventional roles reserved for leading heroines. If the actor ends up playing Rita Repulsa, it would add a feather to the hat that is ornate with various hues, all different than the other.

As per reports the upcoming Disney+ Power Rangers series will be helmed by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz who will write, produce and run the series. They have previously have a hit on the platform, like Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Priyanka Chopra has been in the news recently for her work. This week, the actor shared a snippet from her upcoming action film, The Bluff. The film, directed by Frank Ewen Flowers Jr is set in the 1800s where Priyanka will feature alongside Karl Urban.

Priyanka Chopra shared fierce still, where she is seen covered in blood. The Bluff will begin streaming on Prime Video from February 25, 2026. Additionally, the Desi Girl will also be seen as Mandakini in S.S Rajamouli's upcoming 2027 blockbuster, Varanasi.