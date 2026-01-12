Stories that refuse silence: In Transit a documentary series earn nomination at the 37th GLAAD Media Awards

The world is driven by rivalry, envy, and quiet cruelty, yet love, compassion and acceptance still finds a place to breathe in its shadows. They’re the bravest emotion we possess amidst all the negativity. In Transit a documentary series that moves gently through these broken spaces of societal standards portraying real life stories of LGBTQ+ community people across the country, has now been nominated for Outstanding Documentary at the 37th GLAAD Media Awards.
Directed by Ayesha Sood and Produced by Tiger Baby, In Transit tells the story of people whose lives have been nothing short of a big challenging movie script. Following the story are some of the people across India who have been fighting with society and life itself for a very long time. And now for its brilliant storytelling, this critically acclaimed unscripted documentary series has been nominated for Outstanding Documentary at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.
The nomination recognises global excellence in storytelling that delivers fair, accurate, bold, and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community and the issues that shape their lives. It premiered globally on June 13, 2025 and now is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.
Speaking about the nomination to a news publication, Zoya Akhtar, one of the producers, said, “We are honoured that In-Transit has been nominated by GLAAD. Congratulations to the director Ayesha Sood and real gratitude to Amazon prime for giving us the platform. This reaffirms our belief that rooted Indian stories, when told authentically, will resonate powerfully with audiences around the world.”
Ayesha proudly accepts the praises and shares her gratitude and said, “At a time when Trans realities are more important than ever, we are privileged to be able to tell the stories of these 9 incredible characters. Their stories, while unique and particular to them, are also universally important and resonant. I’m so thankful to GLAAD for this nomination.”
One show, tens of stories, and a reality so raw it feels almost cinematic. A quiet rebellion that asks the world to step back, soften its gaze, and mind its own business.
