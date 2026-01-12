Stories that refuse silence: In Transit a documentary series earn nomination at the 37th GLAAD Media Awards

The world is driven by rivalry, envy, and quiet cruelty, yet love, compassion and acceptance still finds a place to breathe in its shadows. They’re the bravest emotion we possess amidst all the negativity. In Transit a documentary series that moves gently through these broken spaces of societal standards portraying real life stories of LGBTQ+ community people across the country, has now been nominated for Outstanding Documentary at the 37th GLAAD Media Awards.

One show, many truths: In Transit makes the nomination list at the GLAAD Awards

Directed by Ayesha Sood and Produced by Tiger Baby, In Transit tells the story of people whose lives have been nothing short of a big challenging movie script. Following the story are some of the people across India who have been fighting with society and life itself for a very long time. And now for its brilliant storytelling, this critically acclaimed unscripted documentary series has been nominated for Outstanding Documentary at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The nomination recognises global excellence in storytelling that delivers fair, accurate, bold, and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community and the issues that shape their lives. It premiered globally on June 13, 2025 and now is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.