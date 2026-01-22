Oscar 2026 nominations: Sinners earns record nods, Homebound out of race and big-budget titles face snubs

The Oscar nominations are out and Team "Sinners" has set a major record. Ryan Coogler’s blues-infused vampire saga “Sinners” dominated nominations for the 98th Academy Awards and landed a record-breaking 16 nods, the most ever received by a single film.

The haul surpasses the long-standing record of 14 nominations previously held by “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land.” Along with a best picture nomination, Coogler was recognised for best director and best original screenplay, while star Michael B. Jordan secured his first Oscar nomination, in the best actor category.

Blockbusters underperform, streaming titles and international filmmakers dominate Oscar race

Close behind is Paul Thomas Anderson’s father-daughter political epic “One Battle After Another,” which picked up 13 nominations. Its cast performed strongly with acting nods for Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn, though breakout performer Chase Infiniti missed out on a best actress nomination.