Mimi Chakraborty on ghosts, grounded fame and Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel
Mimi Chakraborty loves living happily in the moment. Not the one to care much about the machinations of fame, she says yes to a film only if the story catches her fancy. Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel, directed by Aritra Mukherjee and written by Zinia Sen, is one such film she loved being a part of. We speak with the actor about her life beyond cinema, her love for animals, her dreams, and this horror comedy film of hers that hits theatres today. Excerpts from the chat.
This is the first time we will see you in a horror comedy genre, isn’t it?
Yes, kind of. I did Golpo Holeo Shotti (alongside Soham Chakraborty) that had elements of horror, comedy, and mystery with an unpredictable ending. Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel has those elements, but also has a touch of romance.
What attracted you to the film?
Actors usually say yes to a script after reading it thoroughly. But for me, it depends on my mood, and my association with the production house and the director. I have worked with Windows Production for many years now on several films. Also, I haven’t worked with an ensemble cast for many years. I heard the script a long time ago and I found it interesting and funny. I enjoy these fun projects, which have songs and dance numbers in them. The cast was also brilliant. Also, I had never worked with actor Soham Majumdar before.
Tell us a bit about your character.
My character’s name is Nandini, and she is a lawyer who takes up the case for Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel. Nandini doesn’t believe in ghosts and she took up the case just so she could prove her boyfriend wrong about the existence of ghosts.
Do you believe in ghosts?
I don’t want to endorse it, but I definitely believe that if there’s a supreme positive power, there will be a negative one as well. I am scared of ghosts.
Are there stories from your childhood that added to the scare?
Like many children, I too have heard many ghost tales from elders, who used to scare us with spooky stories at times to keep us disciplined. I used to hear there’s an Ekanore (a mischievious ghost) on that tree, there’s a skondokata (headless ghost), or a shakchunni (spirit of a married woman) when I would go to the fields on Saturdays and Sundays in the afternoon. My mother used to say, “Aleya bhoot eshe toke maatir tolaye niye chole jabe” (Aleya ghost would appear and pull you down under the earth). So stories like these made me believe in the supernatural. We were a joint family, and everyone was equally invested in scaring us with ghost stories. Somebody would knock on the door at 4 am on winter mornings, sending shivers down our spines, making us believe in the folklore of Nishir Daak (laughs). When lights went out during winter or thunderstorms, it added to the backdrop. We used to be scared, but we also enjoyed it.
Did you find any ghosts fascinating?
I used to find Nishi very interesting. I still think that way and want to decode who Nishi really is. I have read books about her. Even sleepwalking intrigues me. Issues like schizophrenia and bipolarity were disguised under the cover of supernatural. I recently watched a film on a similar topic, it’s called Split. This is one of James McAvoy’s best. Playing such a character would be so rewarding as an actor.
We often see your social media feed crowded with reels about your love for animals…
I am the happiest if you take me amidst nature and animals. There’s no stress; I don’t have to think about how I will be perceived. I don’t have to worry when I spend time with our furry friends. It is so rejuvenating. When I go home, or when I go to North Bengal, I love spending time in the nature, plucking fruits and enjoying nature’s bounties.
Is your love for animals also the reason you turned vegetarian?
It has been at least five years now since I turned vegetarian. I have never felt like going back to meat; I never had the craving. I call myself a dog/animal lover and at the same time having non-vegetarian food bothers me. I remember there was a ritual during my housewarming ceremony, where we needed to show a koi fish around the house. The way it struggled to breathe stopped me in my tracks. I suffered from asthma during my childhood. I suddenly remembered how it felt being out of breath. Once the Puja was done, I took the fish and released it in the pond. After that, I could never bring myself to eat fish.
How is your friend circle like?
The number is small, but those are very strong friendships. My friends’ husbands or wives are also very close to me. I have about seven to eight close friends. We have been friends for over 15 years and we have seen the thick and thin together. They are not from the industry. Actor Anindya Chatterjee is also a close friend of mine, but I knew him way before we became actors. Other than them, I have great colleagues from the industry. But my hardcore solid friendships are with my school and college friends. Ankita is my friend from Class Three. She is married and has two kids, but we still go for a couple of trips together every year.
We have seen you play such tough characters, including that of a cop, a single mother, and a lawyer. Who is Mimi in reality?
I am a simple person. Work is important to me but it will never be the only important thing in my life. I will never be arrogant after a hit film or go into depression after a flop. I have learnt this with time and experience. I joined the industry when I was very young. People will stick to you when you succeed. But nothing is permanent in this life. So, I have built my life in such a way that these ephemeral things don’t affect me much. You should love yourself without caring if others love you or not. At the end of the day, we are all God’s children and everyone has some talent or another. None of us knows if we’re going to wake up tomorrow or not, so live for the moment.
Where do you see yourself 10 years down the line?
I will not be in the acting profession fully. That’s my plan, but then again, I don’t know what God’s plan is. I want to have a sprawling farmhouse in North Bengal with farm animals and rescued animals. I want to grow vegetables and if work comes along, I will do it and go back again. I want a calm life.
Do we see a life partner in these plans?
Could be. He would have to move in with me to my farmhouse.
Now that you live alone, are you still scared of ghosts?
I don’t live alone. I have my three furry sons. And every evening, Krishna’s bhajans are played in my house. My mother tells me that no negative energy enters a house where people do a lot of Puja or where there are dogs. But I do beg my dogs to sleep with me when I watch a horror movie.
If you met Bhooter Raja from Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, what three wishes would you ask for?
My dream farmhouse, with all the facilities, civic sense in people, because as a country we will never progress if we lack civic sense, and a total stop to war that is happening all around us.
What do you do at leisure apart from spending time with pets?
I love editing my own vlogs for social media. I have a great team that guides me, but that’s something I love doing. I also enjoy reading books and sleeping.
What are your upcoming projects?
I am currently shooting for Srijit Mukherji’s Emperor vs Sarat Chandra, and I am also a part of the web series Queens, directed by Nirjhar Mitra.
