Mimi Chakraborty on ghosts, grounded fame and Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel

A

Like many children, I too have heard many ghost tales from elders, who used to scare us with spooky stories at times to keep us disciplined. I used to hear there’s an Ekanore (a mischievious ghost) on that tree, there’s a skondokata (headless ghost), or a shakchunni (spirit of a married woman) when I would go to the fields on Saturdays and Sundays in the afternoon. My mother used to say, “Aleya bhoot eshe toke maatir tolaye niye chole jabe” (Aleya ghost would appear and pull you down under the earth). So stories like these made me believe in the supernatural. We were a joint family, and everyone was equally invested in scaring us with ghost stories. Somebody would knock on the door at 4 am on winter mornings, sending shivers down our spines, making us believe in the folklore of Nishir Daak (laughs). When lights went out during winter or thunderstorms, it added to the backdrop. We used to be scared, but we also enjoyed it.