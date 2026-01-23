Vijaynagar'er Hirey review: Kakababu and Shontu’s new adventure truly does not disappoint

The scene opens with multiple school kids being held hostage by burglars with the intention of smuggling precious ancient Indian artefacts. Kakababu can never let that happen, can he? He slams the burglar down with only one comment that will have you jumping out of your seat in the first minute, “eta Raja Roy Chowdhury’r shohor, welcome to Kolkata!” (This is Raja Roy Chowdhury’s city, welcome to Kolkata!)

The new adventure rolls out in Hampi, Karnataka, where Kakababu and Shontu originally planned to go on a vacation, but a peaceful vacation turns out to be a dangerous game of life and death as they get involved in a mystery involving a rare diamond.

Although we did find a few plot twists predictable, that did not dull the excitement of the audience. This movie’s quieter strength also lies in how it proudly showcases the Indian heritage and architecture without turning it into a spectacle. How the mystery was uncovered just by understanding Indian heritage and its culture was nothing short of fascinating.

As a refreshing change, Indian culture was not used as a decoration but as a way to solve the mystery and the clues that lead way to the treasure. Vijaynagar’er Hirey will keep you on the edge of your seat, not with anticipation of ‘who the villain is’, but with the clues, the history and knowledge.

If you think the movie will only bring serious adventure and action sequences to you, hold your horses. Chandrashish did not shy away from adding a touch of comical and light-hearted scenes, even in the most serious situations.

The movie keeps the mystery alive in every step by disclosing just enough. With carefully layered clues that connect you deeper to the ancient history and Hampi civilisation, this movie maintains the tension and keeps the audience biting their nails till the very end.

This movie is a tribute to our Indian roots and heritage, to the art, the music and to its ancient stories. Vijaynagar’er Hirey will have you glued to the screen with its intense narrative and striking visuals. All we have to say is Kakababu has never disappointed, and he maintains the streak!

We recommend watching this movie with your family, especially with the children, because Vijaynagar'er Hirey is not just entertaining but also sheds light on how crucial and deep rooted our culture is. Knowledge and entertainment in the same movie? What else could anyone ask for! Ending the review Kakababu style as he would have said, “jatra shubho hok!” (may you have a safe journey).