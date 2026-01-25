Bengal's superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee to get Padmashree

Bengali film industry's biggest icon Prosenjit Chatterjee has been named a Padma Shri awardee, as per the list of Padma Awards for 2026 released by the Union Home Ministry on Sunday. The annual honours recognise eminent individuals for their exceptional contribution and merit across fields such as art, literature, social service, medicine and education.

The awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prosenjit Chateerjee honoured for his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema

The Padma Awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day and are among India’s highest civilian honours and are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.