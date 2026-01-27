Dhurandhar 2 sets a unique record with three differently rated teasers

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar Part 1 premiered on December 5, 2025, and is continuing to do well in the box office. Audiences are responding positively to the film because of its intense action and socio-political theme. The producers are preparing to release Dhurandar 2, which is also called Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar 2 breaks new ground with three teasers

Dhurandhar 2 is the first Hindi film in India to get approval from censor board on 3 different teasers. The producers also appealed to the censors for different classifications from the ratings submitted for each of the three trailers; an unprecedented move in a film’s trailer production history. Teaser 1A has a time duration of 1:09.6 minutes and has been given a U/A 16+ classification. Teaser 2 has a length of 1:48 minutes and received an A rating from the authorities as well. Teaser 2A has also been classified as an A by the authorities.