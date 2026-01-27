Dhurandhar 2 sets a unique record with three differently rated teasers

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar Part 1 premiered on December 5, 2025, and is continuing to do well in the box office. Audiences are responding positively to the film because of its intense action and socio-political theme. The producers are preparing to release Dhurandar 2, which is also called Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Dhurandhar 2 is the first Hindi film in India to get approval from censor board on 3 different teasers. The producers also appealed to the censors for different classifications from the ratings submitted for each of the three trailers; an unprecedented move in a film’s trailer production history. Teaser 1A has a time duration of 1:09.6 minutes and has been given a U/A 16+ classification. Teaser 2 has a length of 1:48 minutes and received an A rating from the authorities as well. Teaser 2A has also been classified as an A by the authorities.
The movie is set to be released in theaters on March 19, 2026. The digital rights for parts one and two were purchased by the streaming service Netflix according to some earlier reports. The OTT release date of Dhurandhar's part one has been scheduled as January 30, 2023. Part one featured a large ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, in significant roles.