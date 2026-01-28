Hok Kolorob review: The Raj Chakraborty film starring Saswata Chatterjee has a clear and strong direction

Hok Kolorob is a powerful and significant film that emphasises justice, truth, and young people's voices. The film conveys a powerful message with an extra pinch of drama while highlighting social difficulties. Because of its candid narrative, the movie has a strong emotional impact on viewers.

The power duo, Raj Chakraborty and Saswata Chatterjee, are back on the big screens with the socially powerful Hok Kolorob

Hok Kolorob's story centres on the fight against corruption and injustice. It demonstrates how common people, particularly young people, band together to defend their rights. Viewers are captivated by the story from start to finish because it is compelling and poignant. The message is conveyed clearly, as the screenplay is straightforward yet powerful.

The story of the film explores the shocking death of a fresher allegedly caused by ragging at a city university hostel, igniting urgent conversations.

The first half of the movie keeps you on the edge of your seat; however, the movie does fall a little flat in the second half due to its excessive comic bits and overly dramatic scenes. However, even if some scenes were predictable, Hok Kolorob delivered very well-directed performances.

Saswata Chatterjee delivers a memorable performance as Khudiram Chaki, along with the young actors who shine with sincerity and depth through their screen presence. The film's performances are convincing and organic. Because of the actors' genuine portrayal of their roles, their emotions are realistic and approachable. Every character serves a function, and their contributions strengthen the plot as a whole.