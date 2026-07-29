Pankaj Tripathi’s Ohh My Dog release date postponed: Here’s why

After taking the decision, the producers arranged some special showings for Ohh My Dog in Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kolkata. Amit Rai informed that he needed an honest opinion about the movie, and he got very positive reviews. It is worth mentioning that kids reacted to the film even better than expected by the crew.

However, Amit also talked about the release of OMG 2, which came out in 2023 together with the movie Gadar 2. Amit revealed that it had been wrong of him to release both movies on the same day. This is because, according to him, the film had been well appreciated by everyone, including the cast, crew, and friends. Unfortunately, the movie was given an 'A' certificate.

Moreover, he mentioned that he wanted to alter the release date of OMG 2, but it was already announced. However, despite all the problems, the film made approximately ₹188 crore, whereas Gadar 2 made about ₹500-600 crore. Amit said that he doesn’t want to make the same mistake again with Ohh My Dog.