Pankaj Tripathi’s Ohh My Dog release date postponed: Here’s why

Ohh My Dog will not be released on July 31 as previously scheduled. The producers have decided that the entertainer's release date will now be one week later, i.e., August 7. Amit Rai, the director of the movie, said that this step has been taken in view of various factors.
According to Amit Rai, the crew took a practical approach to delay the film’s release due to the fact that many films are occupying the theatres at present. He clarified that the movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be occupying quite a lot of screen space, and the movie The Odyssey is already trending. In addition to this, Dhamaal 4 is also being screened twice a day. The producer also added that it would have been difficult to get any additional screens by July 31.
After taking the decision, the producers arranged some special showings for Ohh My Dog in Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kolkata. Amit Rai informed that he needed an honest opinion about the movie, and he got very positive reviews. It is worth mentioning that kids reacted to the film even better than expected by the crew.
However, Amit also talked about the release of OMG 2, which came out in 2023 together with the movie Gadar 2. Amit revealed that it had been wrong of him to release both movies on the same day. This is because, according to him, the film had been well appreciated by everyone, including the cast, crew, and friends. Unfortunately, the movie was given an 'A' certificate.
Moreover, he mentioned that he wanted to alter the release date of OMG 2, but it was already announced. However, despite all the problems, the film made approximately ₹188 crore, whereas Gadar 2 made about ₹500-600 crore. Amit said that he doesn’t want to make the same mistake again with Ohh My Dog.
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