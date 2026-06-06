'Oru Naal Uravu' is Harish Sridhar's mumblecore manifesto

The film was inspired by Norwegian Wood by The Beatles, specifically its quality of speaking about something timeless in the language of a particular moment. "It made me think whether modern dating has modern problems or just the same things that have plagued us forever," Harish says. That question runs underneath the whole film. He sees his own generation as one that "had made instant gratification a habit and looked for it in relationships too," and yet he resists the easy cynicism that framing might invite. Modern dating is both simpler and more complicated than it used to be, he argues. "It's easier because of online proximity, but what connection or vulnerability or love meant for previous generations was different. It was aspirational. Now it's more experimental."

The music, composed by Badhri Seshadri, carries that ambiguity carefully. The brief to both composer and lyricist Badri Janu Narayanan was built around a single, firm instruction. "Never use the word love," Harish says. "I wanted the album to focus on connection and chemistry between strangers." The album has three tracks, which is unusual for a short film, and the singer Subhashini features on Nil Irave, the track that has resonated most warmly with audiences. The title track, Oru Naal Uravo, was entirely Badhri's own addition, unrequested and, by Harish's own admission, now a firm favourite with his parents.

What Harish ultimately wants viewers to leave with is not catharsis or closure but something gentler. "Solace," he says. "Solace in the fact that many experience nights of such intense vulnerability and connection, only to find it missing the very next morning."

Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com

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