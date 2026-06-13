Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker reunite with Lagaan cast ahead of 25-year celebration

As one of the most iconic movies from Bollywood, Lagaan is all set to complete 25 years of release on June 15 this year, ‘Mr Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan and the director of the highly acclaimed drama, Ashutosh Gowariker, recently reunited with the cast of the movie.

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In the video uploaded by Aamir’s production house, Aamir Khan Productions, on their official handle on Friday, Aamir and Ashutosh were seen warmly meeting all the cast members. This was followed by what seemed to be a fun chat session among the old Lagaan teammates.