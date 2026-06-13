Cinema

RD Burman biopic: Farhan Akhtar in talks to play legendary composer in Neeraj Pandey's film

Farhan Akhtar is reportedly being considered for the RD Burman biopic amid ongoing Don 3 dispute issues
Reports suggest Farhan Akhtar is in talks for the RD Burman biopic
Farhan Akhtar eyed for RD Burman biopic as Neeraj Pandey aevelops a musical tribute
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2 min read

There might be another biographical film in Farhan Akhtar’s pipeline. Sources claim that he is in initial talks to play the lead role in RD Burman biopic, which will be produced by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. Although no official confirmation on this front has been announced, it has been stated that progress is happening on this movie quite smoothly.

RD Burman biopic could mark Farhan Akhtar's next big screen venture

This RD Burman biopic is set to become a dedication to the most admired music directors in Indian history. It is rumoured that Farhan Akhtar will be cast as the lead character since it is believed that he will suit the portrayal of the famous musician better than anyone else.

As per sources cited in various media articles, Farhan has taken an interest in this project and is very excited about portraying the life of the legendary musician. Provided that things go according to plan, Farhan will have to work hard for the role of RD Burman. The movie is currently in the process of being made by Neeraj Pandey. In addition, it is believed that Neeraj Pandey is working on the screenplay of the movie, and the project has taken off in recent times.

The music is one of the most important things about this RD Burman biopic. As per reports, the film makers have acquired rights to a number of classic compositions by this maestro. According to some sources, music rehearsals have already started to make sure that all the music pieces are reproduced in the best manner possible.

RD Burman was one of the most important individuals in the history of Indian music. He made his directorial debut with the movie Chhote Nawab in 1961 and revolutionized Hindi film songs with his unique way of music composition. The songs Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Dum Maro Dum, Mehbooba Mehbooba, and Tere Bina Zindagi Se are evergreen classics.

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