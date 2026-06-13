RD Burman biopic: Farhan Akhtar in talks to play legendary composer in Neeraj Pandey's film

There might be another biographical film in Farhan Akhtar’s pipeline. Sources claim that he is in initial talks to play the lead role in RD Burman biopic, which will be produced by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. Although no official confirmation on this front has been announced, it has been stated that progress is happening on this movie quite smoothly.

RD Burman biopic could mark Farhan Akhtar's next big screen venture

This RD Burman biopic is set to become a dedication to the most admired music directors in Indian history. It is rumoured that Farhan Akhtar will be cast as the lead character since it is believed that he will suit the portrayal of the famous musician better than anyone else.