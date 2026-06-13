Divyanka Tripathi shares photos with twins, says ‘thanks for choosing me’

New mother and television actress shared two adorable pictures cradling her twins as she expressed gratitude.

Divyanka Tripathi shares first glimpse of her twin newborns

Divyanka, who has been married to actor Vivek Dahiya since 2016, shared two pictures on Instagram. In the two images, the actress is seen cradling her newborns and covered their faces with a sunflower emoji.

For the caption, Divyanka wrote, “Thanks for choosing me.”