Best Father’s Day gifts? The little luxuries dads will never buy for themselves

Fathers give us everything—from life-changing advice to a lift when our cars break down. And they are often the first heroes in our lives. And so, they deserve a little more than a last-minute grocery store card. If you’re tired of gifting the same old ties and wallets every year, it’s time for an upgrade. Glance through our Father’s Day gifting guide to find something that matches his choices, fuels his passions, and says, “Thanks for putting up with me.”
Some motorcycle rides are remembered long after they are over. For many riders, Royal Enfield Classic 500 was their first long-distance companion, their weekend escape machine, or simply the motorcycle that made them fall in love with the mean machine. If your dad is also one of them, this handcrafted 1:3 scale model is a piece that celebrates those memories.
Price: INR 88,000. Available online.
Upgrade your gift with Kimirica’s My Father Gift Box. Inspired by Ursa Minor, the star that has guided travellers for centuries, this curated experience boasts premium grooming must-haves, travelfriendly minis, and a vegan leather travel pouch to elevate his everyday rituals.
Price: INR 2,599. Available online.
This Father’s Day, Calvin Klein celebrates modern masculinity with CK One Night Essence, a sophisticated woodyfloral-musk fragrance designed for the confident, contemporary man. Bold yet effortlessly wearable, the fragrance blends fresh and aromatic notes with warm woody undertones, making it perfect for day-to-night wear.
Price: INR 5,000. Available online.
Fathers doing skincare is a rare sight. So, why not give them something that is no-fuss, easy to use, yet pure hydration? Elevate his skincare routine with KIKO Milano Hydra Pro Serum. Said to be enriched with hyaluronic acid and Italian rose extract, this lightweight serum delivers intense hydration, boosting skin elasticity and leaving the skin looking fresh and supple.
Price: INR 2550. Available online
For the dad who isn’t afraid to make a statement and loves contemporary, bold aesthetics, this panther charm from Tenth Dimension Jewels is a standout.
Price on request. Available online and in stores.
For those looking for modern, technology-led grooming solutions for their fathers, Philips’ premium range of electric shavers is a sure bet. Designed to deliver an advanced shaving experience, the Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra series caters to men who value both performance and convenience.
Price: INR 29,900 onwards. Available online.
If your dad loves his old office bag way too much and refuses to give it up, you need to gift him this bag for sure. The thin Briefcase in Montblanc’s khaki-coloured sartorial leather offers a sleek design with modular functionality, including handles inspired by the pointed end of a fountain pen’s nib.
Price on request. Available online
If you are looking for a classic black watch, the Q Timex Black Rectangle Dial Mechanical Automatic Men’s Watch, hailing back to 1983, is a must-try. Distinguished by a rounded square case affectionately dubbed the ‘TV Dial’, it is now available in an upgraded version along with a stainlesssteel case. Equipped with a Miyota calibre 8215 Japanese automatic movement and encrusted with 21 jewels, it’s powered by the wearer’s motion.
Price: INR 18,495. Available online.
Node is an ideal gift for dads who appreciate smart design and seamless functionality. This modular wireless charging ecosystem from DailyObjects combines fast Qi2.2-certified 25W charging with a clutter-free, one-wire setup, helping keep workspaces and bedside tables organised. With interchangeable modules including a wireless phone charger, Apple Watch charger, charging disk, and portable lamp, Node adapts effortlessly to his daily routine—whether he's working, relaxing, or on the move.
Price: INR 10,000 onwards. Available online.
FountainEarth's Smart Charging Diary is a great fit for dads who always wok on the go. It combines a classic leather-bound executive diary with a built-in 10,000 mAh power bank and Qi wireless charging, making it a practical everyday companion for fathers who are constantly balancing work, travel, and personal commitments.
Price: INR 2699. Available online.
For dads who appreciate clean lines and contemporary design, this Minimal Dome Solitaire Diamond Ring from Reia Diamonds offers subtle brilliance without feeling overdone. Minimal, polished, and easy enough for everyday wear.
Price: INR 39,546. Available online.
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