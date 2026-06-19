Aastha Singh on Chand Mera Dil, auditions and dream role in OTT Debut

Fresh off Chand Mera Dil, Aastha Singh is still processing what it means to finally see her work on screen after years of auditions, preparation and patient waiting. For her, the experience wasn’t just about excitement, it was about gratitude.
The first time she watched herself in the series, it felt almost surreal. “I remember thinking, this is what I’ve been waiting for all my life,” she says. “It felt surreal. But at the same time, I wanted more. This is only the beginning.”
That balance between fulfilment and ambition seems to define the young actor. While many newcomers are eager to rush from one milestone to the next, Aastha is focused on the long game. She understands the unpredictability of the industry but has learned to make peace with it. “The industry is very erratic,” she admits. “There are highs and lows, but I’ve always known this is where I wanted to be.”
Her conviction, however, was not built overnight. From school days, Aastha was drawn to the stage, whether through plays, dance performances or singing competitions. By the time she reached Class 8, she knew acting was not just a passing interest, but a path she wanted to pursue seriously.
In Chand Mera Dil, she plays Jyotsna, the fiercely loyal best friend of Chandni, portrayed by Ananya Panday. To prepare for the role, Aastha drew on her own friendships, shaping a character rooted in warmth, care and quiet protectiveness.
“I wanted the audience to see that genuine friendship and concern,” she says. Looking back, she believes every role adds something new to an actor’s journey. For her, one of the biggest lessons has been learning to let go of self-doubt.
“When the camera rolls, you can’t keep thinking about how you look or whether you’re doing it right. You just have to be present in the moment and trust your preparation.”
Patience, she adds, has been equally important. “You have to keep doing the work and trust that what is meant for you will come to you. No one can take that away from you.”
That mindset is now guiding her into the next phase of her career. While she remains tight-lipped about details, Aastha reveals that she has already completed work on an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series in a key role.
“It’s a genre I’ve never explored before,” she says with a laugh. “All I can say is that it will scare you and keep you hooked.” When it comes to dream collaborations, she does not hesitate and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali remains firmly at the top of her wish list.
For now, Aastha is content taking things one role at a time. If her journey so far has taught her anything, it is that success is not always about arriving quickly, sometimes, it is about learning to enjoy the journey along the way.
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