Aastha Singh on Chand Mera Dil, auditions and dream role in OTT Debut

That balance between fulfilment and ambition seems to define the young actor. While many newcomers are eager to rush from one milestone to the next, Aastha is focused on the long game. She understands the unpredictability of the industry but has learned to make peace with it. “The industry is very erratic,” she admits. “There are highs and lows, but I’ve always known this is where I wanted to be.”

Her conviction, however, was not built overnight. From school days, Aastha was drawn to the stage, whether through plays, dance performances or singing competitions. By the time she reached Class 8, she knew acting was not just a passing interest, but a path she wanted to pursue seriously.

In Chand Mera Dil, she plays Jyotsna, the fiercely loyal best friend of Chandni, portrayed by Ananya Panday. To prepare for the role, Aastha drew on her own friendships, shaping a character rooted in warmth, care and quiet protectiveness.

“I wanted the audience to see that genuine friendship and concern,” she says. Looking back, she believes every role adds something new to an actor’s journey. For her, one of the biggest lessons has been learning to let go of self-doubt.