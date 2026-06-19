Made in India: A Titan Story opened new doors for me: Saurabh Kumar Soni on his breakthrough role

For actor Saurabh Kumar Soni, the recently released series Made in India: A Titan Story is more than just another acting credit. The role of ‘Ravi from GMT’ represents years of preparation, perseverance, and belief in a dream that began far away from the entertainment industry.

Titan's Ravi has a story of his own: Meet actor Saurabh Kumar Soni

The opportunity came when Bangalore-based casting company reached out to him." I went through two rounds of auditions and got selected. It was actually a very straightforward process,” begins the actor. "When people ask me how I prepared for Ravi, my answer is that I had been preparing for him for nearly ten years. Every rehearsal, every workshop, every struggle and every learning experience was preparation for a role like this."

Although he received the script only about two weeks before the shoot, he left nothing to chance. "I read my scenes more than a hundred times. I wanted to know them so thoroughly that there would be no uncertainty on set." That preparation paid off. And when shooting began, Soni felt ready. The only adjustment came from transitioning his theatre instincts to the demands of camera acting.

"In theatre, you're naturally more expressive because you're performing for a live audience. With the camera, everything has to be much more subtle and natural. Once I understood the tone, everything clicked. We did a few takes, mostly for different camera angles, and all of them went well."

One of the highlights of the experience was sharing scenes with acclaimed actor Jim Sarbh. Before the shoot, Saurabh admits he was nervous. "Most of my scenes were with the main cast, including Jim Sarbh. Naturally, I was a little intimidated because these are actors I've admired for years." What surprised him, however, was the warmth and generosity he encountered on set. "I had this perception that such established actors might be distant or intimidating, but it was exactly the opposite. In several scenes, Saurabh’s character had very few lines, mostly responding with simple acknowledgements such as ‘Okay, sir’ and ‘Yes, sir.’ At one point, Jim noticed this and decided to change it. "He told me, 'You're there in every scene, but you're hardly saying anything. Now you'll take some of these dialogues.'"