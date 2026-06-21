Kathy Bates reveals she initially threw away The Waterboy script

Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates did not know who Adam Sandler was when she received the script for the 1998 movie, The Waterboy. The actress revealed that she felt the script was "ridiculous" and threw it away!

"This is ridiculous": Kathy Bates first impression of The Waterboy script was not good

Kathy Bates shared an interesting anecdote from the 1990s, when she first received the script of the Frank Coraci directed movie, The Waterboy. In a recent interview, the 77-year-old actress recalled that she was not familiar with Adam Sandler back then and the script had not appealed to her.