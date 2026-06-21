Kathy Bates reveals she initially threw away The Waterboy script

Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates did not know who Adam Sandler was when she received the script for the 1998 movie, The Waterboy. The actress revealed that she felt the script was "ridiculous" and threw it away!
Kathy Bates shared an interesting anecdote from the 1990s, when she first received the script of the Frank Coraci directed movie, The Waterboy. In a recent interview, the 77-year-old actress recalled that she was not familiar with Adam Sandler back then and the script had not appealed to her.
"I didn't know who Adam Sandler was and I got a script. It was a football script, and I was like, 'Oh, let's give me a football.' Twelve pages I read and I thought, 'Oh man, I can't do this thing. This is ridiculous'", Kathy shared.
The actress further shared that she had "tossed" the script in the "waste basket" before her niece fetched it out from the trash. She added, "She said, 'What is this?' So I said, 'It's a script that some kid Adam Sandler [wrote],' and she went, 'Adam Sandler? You don't know the Hanukkah song? Put on your yarmulka, here comes Hanukkah?'"
This information made Kathy take a second look at the script before eventually deciding to do it. "Turns out we had the most fun. He's brilliant. He's a genius", she said.
In the sport comedy, Kathy played Adam Sandler's possessive mother, Helen 'Mama' Boucher. Adam played the awkward yet kind Bobby Boucher whose unusual skills and talent find him a way into the football team.
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