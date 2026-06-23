Google’s investment in A24 could transform the future of AI-powered filmmaking

Hollywood spent the last two years treating artificial intelligence like an asteroid heading toward Los Angeles. Actors feared digital replicas, writers feared replacement, directors feared studios discovering they could generate ‘content’ without the nuisance of human beings. And audiences feared cinema itself becoming another synthetic product line.

Can Hollywood embrace AI without sacrificing creativity?

So when Google reportedly invested $75 million into indie darling A24 to develop AI-powered filmmaking tools, the reaction was confusion, suspicion, fascination, dread. Of all studios, why A24?