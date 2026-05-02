In the age of Artificial Intelligence, here’s how the Academy is banning AI-driven content

In the age when artificial intelligence becomes an integral part of scriptwriting, story development and even digital acting, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has clearly outlined its position on the matter. As of today, there are new rules, according to which artificial intelligence is not allowed to win an Oscar statuette without a significant level of human participation. It represents a great leap for the entire movie industry since it protects the humanity of film creation, while the rest of the world continues to operate on machines.

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences takes a stand against AI

According to the latest regulation, only acts performed with the consent of the actors will be eligible for receiving an award. The new rule also addresses the issue of digital resurrection. Indeed, the upcoming posthumous revival of actor Val Kilmer raises many questions about the future. Although the actor died back in 2025, his digital acting created by artificial intelligence is no longer eligible for winning an Academy award. Similarly, screenplays should be entirely human-made to be eligible for nomination. This way, artificial intelligence cannot steal the work of writers anymore.