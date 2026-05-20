Meta lays off 8,000 employees across countries as AI hiring accelerates

Across regions, Meta informed employees to work from home on May 20. As minds filled with relaxation, emails started to pop up as early as 4 AM and soon despair followed. Around 8,000 employees across several countries were laid off today and Singapore was the first to experience the hit.

Meta’s workforce shake-up: 8,000 employees laid off overnight

Ahead of the string of emails, Meta announced that there will be a layoff round but no one expected the numbers to be this high. Singapore, one of the company’s largest Asian hubs, was among the first to receive layoff notices and the US and European countries can expect the same based on their timings.

Reports suggest that the layoffs are spread across multiple departments, including engineering, product development, operations and support functions.

The reason for the layoffs

The main reason for the mass layoff is the introduction of AI in the workspace. Meta is restructuring its strategy in attempts to streamline operations and cut costs across several business units. So, finally AI is replacing the human workforce? Well, it might not be as dramatic as it sounds, because Meta has also hired 7,000 people in replacement of the job cuts.