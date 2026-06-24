Singer Olivia Jean files for divorce from rockstar Jack White

The rock world has been hit by a sudden split as musician Olivia Jean has filed for divorce from her husband Jack White after less than three years of marriage. Olivia, who is 36 years old, officially applied for divorce proceedings in Nashville on June 3, specifying the filing date as the actual day of separation.
As revealed in the divorce filing papers, the cause of divorce is said to be “irreconcilable differences” and Olivia’s allegations that Jack, who is 50, engaged in “inappropriate marital conduct, which renders further cohabitation unreasonably unsafe and improper.” Lawyers have noted that such wording in the filing papers is the standard language used for divorces in Tennessee.
Olivia and Jack first met in 2009 when Olivia, who was a teenager at the time, presented her demo CD to Jack’s tour bus. A young girl, who ran the fan page dedicated to Jack’s legendary rock band The White Stripes, impressed him with her singing skills and he asked her to record in Nashville and produced her band, The Black Belles.
Their professional relationship turned romantic, leading to an extravagant and sudden wedding ceremony held in December 2022. It is reported that Jack proposed to Olivia during their performance of the song, Hotel Yorba, which took place at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. The audience in the venue was questioned if they were okay with the couple getting married right there on stage, officiated by the co-founder of Jack’s record label, Ben Swank. Later, Olivia admitted that it was the most memorable event in her life.
According to the new documents, Olivia declared that she is relying on the income of Jack. She is requesting maintenance, continued coverage of health insurance, and being listed as a beneficiary on Jack’s life insurance. The representatives of the musician duo are still not commenting on their divorce. It is the end of the third marriage for Jack, who had been married to his bandmate Meg White and also to the model Karen Elson.