Singer Olivia Jean files for divorce from rockstar Jack White

The rock world has been hit by a sudden split as musician Olivia Jean has filed for divorce from her husband Jack White after less than three years of marriage. Olivia, who is 36 years old, officially applied for divorce proceedings in Nashville on June 3, specifying the filing date as the actual day of separation.

Jack White and Olivia Jean divorce details

As revealed in the divorce filing papers, the cause of divorce is said to be “irreconcilable differences” and Olivia’s allegations that Jack, who is 50, engaged in “inappropriate marital conduct, which renders further cohabitation unreasonably unsafe and improper.” Lawyers have noted that such wording in the filing papers is the standard language used for divorces in Tennessee.