What is the Punjabi instrument Bugchu that Imtiaz Ali used in songs like Katiya Karun and Maskara?

The Bugchu has been traditionally used in music that involves dance, such as Bhangra and Malwai Giddha in Punjab villages. However, this instrument does not belong to melody instruments but is a rhythm enhancer. The sound stands out even among loud sounds in folk gatherings and invigorates group performances. The sound is very natural and belongs to rural music traditions.

A traditional Punjabi string instrument with a unique hourglass form

The Bugchu is a traditional instrument in Punjab that is made out of strings, and it is also referred to as Bughchu, Bugdu, or Bughdu. The body has an hourglass shape and can be made from a dried gourd or a wooden body. The ends can be covered with the animal’s skin.