What is the Punjabi instrument Bugchu that Imtiaz Ali used in songs like Katiya Karun and Maskara?

Bugchu, a musical instrument native to Punjab, is once again making headlines due to the frequent use of its distinct sound in movies directed by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. After the release of Main Vapaas Aaunga's new track Maskara, people are drawing parallels with Rockstar's Katiya Karun.
The bugchu is an indigenous Punjabi folk instrument characterized by its rasping sound with an emphasis on rhythm. The bugchu is constructed using materials like wood and dried gourd covered with a thin layer of skin, along with strings that produce its sound.
The Bugchu has been traditionally used in music that involves dance, such as Bhangra and Malwai Giddha in Punjab villages. However, this instrument does not belong to melody instruments but is a rhythm enhancer. The sound stands out even among loud sounds in folk gatherings and invigorates group performances. The sound is very natural and belongs to rural music traditions.
The Bugchu is a traditional instrument in Punjab that is made out of strings, and it is also referred to as Bughchu, Bugdu, or Bughdu. The body has an hourglass shape and can be made from a dried gourd or a wooden body. The ends can be covered with the animal’s skin.
A string which passes through the body of the instrument and ends in a wooden handle forms the core of the instrument. The musician places the instrument in the curve of his arm and plays by pulling or plucking on the string. This produces a loud and harsh rhythmic sound.
The term Bugchu is derived from onomatopoeia. It imitates the noise 'bugchoo' created by plucking the strings. Such a type of nomenclature is frequently used in the Punjabi Folk tradition to name musical instruments based on the sounds they make.
The Bugchu is strongly connected to the musical culture of the countryside of Punjab. This instrument is commonly used for performing Bhangra and Malwai Giddha dances, where it assists in rhythmic dancing as well as group singing. It is usually played along with boliyan, which are short verses sung in a call-and-response pattern.
In movies such as Rockstar, for instance, the use of layered instruments to perform folk music is seen through the use of Bugchu, which plays an important part by contributing to the music a rhythmic background.
In the song Maskara from Main Vapaas Aaunga, listeners can once again spot similarities in the use of such sounds. Comparisons have thus been made between the two songs, while there has also been interest shown in the repeated use of the folk instrument in his movies. The Bugchu is a good fit for the music storyteller that he is, as it has an earthy sound to it.
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