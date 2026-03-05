Dhurandhar crosses 22 million views on Netflix, remains global top 10 hit

As excitement grows around Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the first instalment of the espionage thriller continues to perform strongly on streaming, maintaining its place among the top 10 films globally. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar set a new benchmark on OTT by racking up 22 million views.

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar stays in global Netflix top 10 as sequel nears release

In its fifth week on Netflix, the film recorded 1.3 million views, ranking ninth among non-English films worldwide for the week of February 23 to March 1, according to Sacnilk. Since its debut on the platform just over a month ago, the film has accumulated a total of 22 million views in 31 days. The report also notes that Dhurandhar is the most-watched Indian film on Netflix since last year and the most-streamed Indian title across all digital platforms in 2026 so far. Among films released in 2026, Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, ranks second with 11.3 million views on Netflix.