Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab, comes a full circle from stage to screen, to release on March 6

Saurabh reveals that the idea of adapting the play for cinema had always existed in his mind. “When Sameer approached me saying they’d like to adapt it into a film, I didn’t need convincing. While writing it, I had always imagined it visually, almost like it was already unfolding on screen. The play was one form, but cinema was always part of its destiny.”

The makers reveal that their instinct has always been to back stories that stay with the audience long after they end, and Jab Khuli Kitaab had that rare quality from the first reading. The makers trusted its voice, its characters, and its emotional truth. Bringing it from stage to screen felt less like a decision and more like a natural evolution, especially given its roots within their larger creative family.

Jab Khuli Kitaab's premiere on March 6 on ZEE5 proves that powerful stories don’t change when they shift mediums, they simply find new ways to open up.