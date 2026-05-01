OG Blair Witch Project creators set to return for Blumhouse’s new reboot

When Lionsgate and Blumhouse Productions revealed plans to remake the 1999 cult hit The Blair Witch Project at CinemaCon 2024, fans were thrilled. The film sparked the found-footage horror boom and transformed viral marketing. However, the announcement was light on specifics, and only hinted at a “new take” on the franchise.

Two years later, the studios have confirmed that first-time feature director Dylan Clark will lead the project, following his growing popularity for short horror films including The Pretty Thing, Seagrass, Behind the Frame, Portrait of God, Storytime and Catcher.

Blair Witch reimagined: A new take on found-footage horror

Clark joins a broader wave of YouTubers transitioning into theatrical filmmaking. Earlier this year, streamer Mark Fischbach sidestepped traditional studios with his eerie debut Iron Lung, which made a staggering $50 million.

In fact, A24’s upcoming Backrooms, inspired by a popular creepypasta, is directed by 17-year-old Kane Parsons, known for his viral web videos.

Beyond directing the new Blair Witch film, Dylan Clark is also reportedly developing feature-length adaptations of his shorts Portrait of God and Storytime, with the former backed by producers Sam Raimi and Jordan Peele.