OG Blair Witch Project creators set to return for Blumhouse’s new reboot

When Lionsgate and Blumhouse Productions revealed plans to remake the 1999 cult hit The Blair Witch Project at CinemaCon 2024, fans were thrilled. The film sparked the found-footage horror boom and transformed viral marketing. However, the announcement was light on specifics, and only hinted at a “new take” on the franchise.
Two years later, the studios have confirmed that first-time feature director Dylan Clark will lead the project, following his growing popularity for short horror films including The Pretty Thing, Seagrass, Behind the Frame, Portrait of God, Storytime and Catcher.
Clark joins a broader wave of YouTubers transitioning into theatrical filmmaking. Earlier this year, streamer Mark Fischbach sidestepped traditional studios with his eerie debut Iron Lung, which made a staggering $50 million.
In fact, A24’s upcoming Backrooms, inspired by a popular creepypasta, is directed by 17-year-old Kane Parsons, known for his viral web videos.
Beyond directing the new Blair Witch film, Dylan Clark is also reportedly developing feature-length adaptations of his shorts Portrait of God and Storytime, with the former backed by producers Sam Raimi and Jordan Peele.
The Blair Witch Project became a massive box office success upon its release in 1999. It earned $248 million worldwide and secured an 86% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows a group of student filmmakers who disappear while shooting a documentary in the Appalachian Mountains. Its cast included Joshua Leonard, Michael C. Williams and Heather Donahue, along with Bob Griffin, Jim King, Sandra Sánchez, Ed Swanson, Patricia DeCou, Mark Mason and Susie Gooch.
The film’s success spawned a franchise, beginning with Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, which underperformed with $47 million and a 14% critic score. The 2016 sequel Blair Witch fared similarly, earning $45 million and a 38% rating.
Over time, the franchise expanded into books, comics, video games and immersive experiences like Escape Blair Witch, while also influencing a wave of found-footage horror films.