This Sabyasachi model was just cast as Amrita Sher-Gil in Mira Nair's Amri

Who is Anjali Sivaraman?

The young actress born in Kerala, got a chance to share the screen with Ranveer Singh for a mobile phone commercial, when she was just 21. It was her first modelling gig. The mysterious, bubbly young girl, determined to click a selfie with Ranveer, made her a familiar face in no time and was featured in Tarun Tahiliani and Sabyasachi's fashion campaigns.

Later, she made her screen debut with a web series- PM Selfiewallie, and then Netflix's Cobalt Blue, but the 2023 show Class, again a Netflix original, proved to be her turning point. Last year, she played the lead in Vetrimaaran's Tamil film, Bad Girl.

Though born in Kerala, the actress was raised across various parts of India. her father Vinod Sivaraman was a pilot in Indian Air Force, and her mother, Chitra Iyer, is a renowned playback singer. Though Anjali spent most of her formative years in Bengaluru, she later moved to Mumbai to chase her artistic aspirations.

She too, like many other actors of today's times, started her career behind the cameras. She started as an assistant director in an agency, ad then as a music producer's assistant. In fact, she even joined a band as a singer. The ad opportunity came through her college friend who worked as filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee's assistant back then.