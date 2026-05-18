Markiplier’s indie horror Iron Lung heads to YouTube after surprise box office success

Markiplier is set to bring his psychological horror film Iron Lung to digital audiences following its theatrical run, with the creator confirming that the movie will be available to rent or buy on YouTube starting May 31.

The digital launch marks the next stage in the release journey for the independently produced horror project, which has emerged as one of the most talked-about creator-driven film ventures in recent years.

Iron Lung heads to YouTube after surprise box office success

Iron Lung premiered in theatres on January 30 and has since earned more than $50 million globally, despite being made on a modest $4 million budget. The film had almost no traditional marketing campaign, and relied heavily on Markiplier’s massive online following and social media reach.

Adapted from the cult indie game by David Szymanski, Iron Lung drew major attention early on because of Markiplier’s involvement as the film’s writer, director, and lead actor. Releasing the movie on YouTube also highlights the creator’s long-standing relationship with the platform where he built his massive global fanbase.

Announcing the release, Markiplier referred to YouTube as his home.

“I’m pretty loyal to it,” he said.