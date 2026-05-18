Markiplier’s indie horror Iron Lung heads to YouTube after surprise box office success

Markiplier is set to bring his psychological horror film Iron Lung to digital audiences following its theatrical run, with the creator confirming that the movie will be available to rent or buy on YouTube starting May 31.
The digital launch marks the next stage in the release journey for the independently produced horror project, which has emerged as one of the most talked-about creator-driven film ventures in recent years.
Iron Lung premiered in theatres on January 30 and has since earned more than $50 million globally, despite being made on a modest $4 million budget. The film had almost no traditional marketing campaign, and relied heavily on Markiplier’s massive online following and social media reach.
Adapted from the cult indie game by David Szymanski, Iron Lung drew major attention early on because of Markiplier’s involvement as the film’s writer, director, and lead actor. Releasing the movie on YouTube also highlights the creator’s long-standing relationship with the platform where he built his massive global fanbase.
Announcing the release, Markiplier referred to YouTube as his home.
“I’m pretty loyal to it,” he said.
What is Iron Lung?
The original game became popular for its minimalist and deeply claustrophobic style of horror. Taking place inside a cramped submarine traveling through an ocean of blood on a distant moon, the story focuses more on atmosphere, isolation, and psychological dread than traditional jump scares or action-heavy horror.
Markiplier’s feature adaptation expanded the premise into a full-length film while aiming to retain the disturbing and tense mood that helped the game earn a loyal cult following among horror enthusiasts and gaming communities.
The film’s theatrical debut earlier this year also stood out because it marked a rare case of a major YouTube creator independently bringing a film to cinemas before transitioning to digital platforms. Many fans, especially international viewers who could not attend theatrical screenings, had been waiting for updates about wider access to the project.
With its YouTube release, Iron Lung is expected to reach a much larger segment of Markiplier’s worldwide audience, many of whom originally discovered him through his horror gaming content. The film will officially be available to rent or purchase on YouTube beginning May 31.
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