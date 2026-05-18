Raja Shivaji becomes the second Marathi film to hit INR 100 crore

The film tells the story of Shivaji Maharaj’s rise, his strategic brilliance, his battle against the Mughal empire, and the founding of the Maratha kingdom. The film explores stunning visuals with grand fort battles, political betrayals, and the tales that numerous generations have recounted.

Marathi cinema traditionally operates on modest budgets compared to Hindi, Telugu, or Tamil industries. Raja Shivaji reportedly changed that equation completely, and became one of the most expensive Marathi films ever made. And you can see the money on screen. The production design is grand, the battle sequences are mounted on a scale rarely attempted in regional cinema, and the visual ambition clearly aims beyond state borders.

Riteish Deshmukh wears multiple hats here — actor, director, and producer — and that may be the film’s defining story. For years, Deshmukh was primarily viewed through the lens of mainstream Hindi comedy and commercial entertainers. With Raja Shivaji, he has delivered what looks like a deeply personal project rooted in Marathi identity and history.

But the unavoidable comparison remains Sairat. Nagraj Manjule’s 2016 hit transformed the potential of Marathi cinema in both commercial and cultural contexts. Created with a relatively small budget, Sairat emerged as a national phenomenon and no one anticipated that a rural Marathi love story featuring newcomers would spark a nationwide discussion.