Mel Gibson finally wraps filming of two-part biblical epic 'The Resurrection of the Christ' in Italy

American actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson has finally unveiled the first look of his biblical movie The Resurrection of the Christ. It is a long awaited and a delayed sequel of his 2004 film The Passion of the Christ.

First look at The Resurrection of the Christ revealed as filming concludes across Italy

The Resurrection of the Christ is a two-part biblical epic whose filming has officially wrapped in Italy. The newly announced release dates confirm that Part One will premiere on May 6, 2027, followed by Part Two on May 25, 2028. The filming took place across countries including Rome, Bari, Ginosa, Craco, Brindisi and Matera.

Mel, talking about the incredible cast and the successful wrap up of the film, thanked everyone and said in an interview, “I’m deeply grateful to my incredibly talented cast and crew for pouring their hearts into this production. Together, we created something powerful”.

He went on and described how this film is so close to his heart. He said, “This film represents a major part of my life’s work, and it has demanded everything of me as a filmmaker and as an artist. This is far more than a film to me. It’s a mission I’ve carried for over 20 years to tell what I believe is the most important story in human history.”