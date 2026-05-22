Mel Gibson finally wraps filming of two-part biblical epic 'The Resurrection of the Christ' in Italy

American actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson has finally unveiled the first look of his biblical movie The Resurrection of the Christ. It is a long awaited and a delayed sequel of his 2004 film The Passion of the Christ.
The Resurrection of the Christ is a two-part biblical epic whose filming has officially wrapped in Italy. The newly announced release dates confirm that Part One will premiere on May 6, 2027, followed by Part Two on May 25, 2028. The filming took place across countries including Rome, Bari, Ginosa, Craco, Brindisi and Matera.
Mel, talking about the incredible cast and the successful wrap up of the film, thanked everyone and said in an interview, “I’m deeply grateful to my incredibly talented cast and crew for pouring their hearts into this production. Together, we created something powerful”.
He went on and described how this film is so close to his heart. He said, “This film represents a major part of my life’s work, and it has demanded everything of me as a filmmaker and as an artist. This is far more than a film to me. It’s a mission I’ve carried for over 20 years to tell what I believe is the most important story in human history.”
Continuing the storyline of the 2004 film, this one will bring forth the resurrection of Christ. The prequel followed the life of Jesus through cinematic elegance where Jim Caviezel played the part of the All Mighty. It focuses on the final 12 hours before the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The sequel will now explore the story of His resurrection, with Jaakko Ohtonen set to portray Jesus. The cast also includes Mary Magdalene, Pier Luigi Pasino, Kasia Smutniak, Riccardo Scamarcio and Rupert Everett.
The two parts of the new film are set for theatrical releases on May 6, 2027 and May 25, 2028 respectively. While Lionsgate has acquired the ownership for its OTT release.
Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair mentioned in an interview, “Mel is a true visionary with an artist’s eye for scale and a storyteller’s instinct for emotional truth. Every image we’ve seen from set feels like a masterwork painting brought to life. There are very few directors who can operate at this level of epic spectacle while at the same time delivering such depth and conviction. Mel has crafted a film of extraordinary ambition that audiences worldwide have been waiting to experience for over 20 years.”