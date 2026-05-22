Mohammad Ali Baig’s debut film brings the Qutub Shahi dynasty to the Cannes Film Festival

The film, made in association with Telangana Tourism, is based on the life of Taramati, the legendary 17th-century singer associated with the Qutub Shahi era. But Baig is quick to point out that what drew him to her story was precisely the fact that she did not fit into the familiar moulds history often reserves for women.

“My first play was on Taramati, along with the tourism department, and now my first film, incidentally, is also on Taramati, again with the tourism department,” says Baig. “It’s a very interesting story because Taramati was neither a queen nor a courtesan. She was a very dignified singer who refused to go to the Sultan’s court.”

For Baig, whose work has long revolved around heritage-oriented storytelling, especially narratives rooted in Deccan and south Indian history, Taramati’s life represented something larger than a historical anecdote. “We talk of women’s emancipation today, we talk of gender equality today. I think 17th-century Hyderabad showed that to the world,” he says. “On one hand, there was the cosmopolitanism and syncretic fabric of our culture, and on the other hand, there were strong women like Hayat Bakshi Begum, who thwarted the Mughal invasion four times without raising a sword; artistes like Taramati and Premamati who also held their own.”