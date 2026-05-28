5 Anik Dutta films you should not miss

Bhooter Bhabhishyot (2012)

It is one of the most successful and popular Anik Dutta films, that also introduced his unique way of storytelling. It stars Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, and many more veteran actors.

Still think Stree introduced the horror comedy concept? Think again. The story revolves around an old haunted mansion inhabited by the spirits of people from all eras of Bengal. After an estate agent plans on razing the mansion to make way for something better, the spirits decide to save the place they call home.

The tempo of the movie is fast, and the performances of the cast members leave a mark on the viewers. In particular, Paran Bandopadhyay as the aristocrat ghost makes a strong impression on people. The screenplay combines humorous moments and politics, whereas the cinematography highlights the spooky atmosphere of the house.