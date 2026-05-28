5 Anik Dutta films you should not miss

Renowned Bengali director Anik Dutta, famed for his unique style of storytelling and thought-provoking cinema, is said to have breathed his last in Kolkata. It was reported that Anik Dutta had died on May 27 during lunchtime; however, further information in this regard is yet to be officially confirmed. His movies have made an indelible impact on contemporary Bengali cinema. Let’s take a look at the best Anik Dutta films that blends satire, humour, societal norms with a touch of Bengali soul.
It is one of the most successful and popular Anik Dutta films, that also introduced his unique way of storytelling. It stars Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, and many more veteran actors.
Still think Stree introduced the horror comedy concept? Think again. The story revolves around an old haunted mansion inhabited by the spirits of people from all eras of Bengal. After an estate agent plans on razing the mansion to make way for something better, the spirits decide to save the place they call home.
The tempo of the movie is fast, and the performances of the cast members leave a mark on the viewers. In particular, Paran Bandopadhyay as the aristocrat ghost makes a strong impression on people. The screenplay combines humorous moments and politics, whereas the cinematography highlights the spooky atmosphere of the house.
This satirical fantasy features Saswata Chatterjee in an important role playing a middle-class man who finds a lamp that houses a genie.
The storyline revolves around a common man who sees changes happen in his life once he is granted his wishes by the genie. Yet, every wish that he makes ends up being associated with certain consequences.
The style in which Anik Dutta makes his film is surrealistic in nature now. The setting design seems deliberately exaggerated to the point where it seems theatrical. Saswata Chatterjee provides an anchor for the film by delivering an expressive performance that is reserved in nature.
Meghnad Badh Rahasya (2017)
It is one of the most intellectual Anik Dutta films. The thriller stars actors such as Abir Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, and Barun Chanda in leading roles. The plot of the movie focuses on a man who goes back to his family house following the demise of his father. The protagonist is then pulled into a mystery associated with literature, identity, and politics.
Anik makes use of the structure of a thriller to probe more philosophical questions. The movie is slow-moving and detailed. The acting is subdued, particularly by Abir Chatterjee, whose performance takes care of all the drama in the plot.
The movie features Soumitra Chatterjee. The narrative revolves around Borunbabu, a middle-aged man whose life is uneventful and solitary with his sickly wife. His daily routine lacks any significant emotional connection with most of his relatives. Everything changes for him when word gets around that a very important VIP, someone he knew before, is expected to come and visit him soon. Everyone from his own family to the community at large treats him differently now.
The topic has been handled with great emotion as well as political sensibility. Soumitra Chatterjee’s performance forms the backbone of the movie. The script is simple yet brilliant and definitely stands out amongst other Anik Dutta films.
The biographical film features Jeetu Kamal and is based on the life of director Satyajit Ray. Saayoni Ghosh and Paoli Dam who joined him in the cast. The movie depicts the creation process of Pather Panchali as well as the challenges that Satyajit Ray had while working on it.
The approach taken by Anik Dutta in this case is much more down-to-earth and realistic. The acting of Jeetu Kamal is very much liked due to his portrayal of Satyajit Ray. And how can someone forget the iconic conversation between Satyajit Ray and Martin Scorsese?
These Anik Dutta films have always been unique in their own way for intelligence and culture. The films made by him were always raising questions about society and celebrating the act of telling stories through movies.