Ritwick Chakraborty on Phera: “I need to become as many characters as I can”

A

He is brilliant. Every actor in India knows him, and we love his work. Working with him was an interesting experience. Witnessing the process of how he became Pannalal throughout the film was an experience in itself. When we work together, it becomes difficult to observe your co-actor a lot because you are also acting, but I tried. He majorly works in Bollywood, which is a much bigger industry than ours. So how he adjusted and coped with us was another thing for me to learn as a professional actor. This was his first Bengali film, so the language was definitely a barrier for him. And how he overcame these struggles was a learning experience for me. I think one can be a great actor when he is a good co-actor. I have seen that quality in Sanjay ji.