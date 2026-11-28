Actor Faisal Malik has hit back at critics who have dismissed the visual effects in Ramayana as AI-generated imagery. The actor, best known for playing Prahlad Cha in the series Panchayat, portrays Kumbhkaran, Ravana's younger brother. In an interview, Faisal spoke about the extensive visual effects work involved in bringing the character to life. He also described the production as a technically demanding experience that required him to change his approach to acting.

Faisal Malik on Ramayana VFX: 'People don't understand the difference between CGI and AI'

Addressing criticism of the film's visuals, Faisal said that audiences were overlooking the work involved in computer-generated imagery. He said, "Thousands of people working on a scene, including a foreign crew, is amazing. On one character and scene, so many teams are working together and improvising things for days and months. It's very easy to be critical and say it's AI. But the fact is most people don't understand the difference between CGI and AI."