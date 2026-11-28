Actor Faisal Malik has hit back at critics who have dismissed the visual effects in Ramayana as AI-generated imagery. The actor, best known for playing Prahlad Cha in the series Panchayat, portrays Kumbhkaran, Ravana's younger brother. In an interview, Faisal spoke about the extensive visual effects work involved in bringing the character to life. He also described the production as a technically demanding experience that required him to change his approach to acting.
Addressing criticism of the film's visuals, Faisal said that audiences were overlooking the work involved in computer-generated imagery. He said, "Thousands of people working on a scene, including a foreign crew, is amazing. On one character and scene, so many teams are working together and improvising things for days and months. It's very easy to be critical and say it's AI. But the fact is most people don't understand the difference between CGI and AI."
Faisal also explained that Ramayana was not a conventional acting project. "This is a highly VFX-driven film and not a normal acting film. So, I had to unlearn traditional acting methods, as there is a certain way to do things, and we were trained for it by the team, which was of utmost importance,"
Faisal added that the production team made it clear that Kumbhkaran's physical scale was the primary visual focus rather than his recognisable facial features. "Kumbhkaran was the biggest warrior and a demon, so viewers won't see Faisal on screen," he explained.
Comparing the production experience with international fantasy films, he added, "We had seen the making videos of Lord of the Rings and Avatar, but here we got to be part of the amazing process. I feel, before and after this, nothing as grand as this will happen in Indian cinema in the near future."
Apart from Ramayana, Faisal is preparing to return as Prahlad Cha in the fifth season of Panchayat, scheduled to premiere on December 3, 2026.