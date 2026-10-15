Mummy 4: Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz reunite after 25 years, spotted on set

Two decades and two hit films later, Rick and Evelyn are reuniting and they look better than ever! The Mummy saga's fourth instalment features OG stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz who will be reprising their roles in Mummy 4 as Rick O’Connell and Evelyn Carnahan. They were both spotted together during the shoot of the film in London on Tuesday. The two stars have been friends for over 25 years since they last starred in The Mummy Returns.
Rachel Weisz, playing the role of Evelyn Carnahan, was seen wearing a maroon coat with a belt teamed up with a matching skirt and black pumps. She accessorised by keeping her curly hair tied back. Brendan Fraser, playing the role of Rick O’Connell again, wore a green flannel shirt with a corduroy jacket, jeans and boots.
They starred together in The Mummy film in 1999. They had an affair in the original movie and got married with a baby in the next one, which was released in 2001. The third movie in the series, titled The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, came out in 2008. But Rachel was not a part of it.
As Rachel Weisz said in an interview in 2008, there was an issue with her schedule that made it impossible for her to participate in the project. She had to be in China for five months, but she was bound by prior commitments.
Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz's potential reunion on Mummy 4 surfaced in November 2025. It took another three months before the news became official. The fans spotted both of them separately when filming took place in England back in September. Brendan was spotted at a former army base in Suffolk, and Rachel was seen in London.
Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the cast of Mummy 4 will include Oded Fehr, John Hannah, and Kevin J. O’Connor. Michael Johnston and Numan Acar will be the new additions. The movie was supposed to be released in May 2028, but now the date has been shifted to October 15, 2027.