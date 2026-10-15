Mummy 4: Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz reunite after 25 years, spotted on set

Two decades and two hit films later, Rick and Evelyn are reuniting and they look better than ever! The Mummy saga's fourth instalment features OG stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz who will be reprising their roles in Mummy 4 as Rick O’Connell and Evelyn Carnahan. They were both spotted together during the shoot of the film in London on Tuesday. The two stars have been friends for over 25 years since they last starred in The Mummy Returns.

Mummy 4 brings back Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz, playing the role of Evelyn Carnahan, was seen wearing a maroon coat with a belt teamed up with a matching skirt and black pumps. She accessorised by keeping her curly hair tied back. Brendan Fraser, playing the role of Rick O’Connell again, wore a green flannel shirt with a corduroy jacket, jeans and boots.