Brendan Fraser says The Mummy 4 is in the works with old cast

The 57-year-old actor said, "Well, we're gonna get the band back together — the only way to do it, right? So, we're going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for for the last 20-whatever years".

There were rumours going around about a potential sequel with Brendan and Rachel Weisz expected to return to their roles. Talking further about the sequel and the hiccups on the way, Brendan said, "I was hopeful for a long while. Other Mummy movies got made..."

"What we're gonna do is saddle back up, go back to the locations ... I should probably stop talking like this before I give anything away. However, I know that — please wish me luck. I'm doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape", the actor added.