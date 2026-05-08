Brendan Fraser says The Mummy 4 is in the works with old cast

Oscar winning actor Brendan Fraser has said that Mummy 4 is happening, ending the speculations. Appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the actor said that the original cast will get together for the much awaited sequel.
On Wednesday, Brendan Fraser gave his fans something to look forward to when he said The Mummy would return with a fourth movie on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
The 57-year-old actor said, "Well, we're gonna get the band back together — the only way to do it, right? So, we're going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for for the last 20-whatever years".
There were rumours going around about a potential sequel with Brendan and Rachel Weisz expected to return to their roles. Talking further about the sequel and the hiccups on the way, Brendan said, "I was hopeful for a long while. Other Mummy movies got made..."
"What we're gonna do is saddle back up, go back to the locations ... I should probably stop talking like this before I give anything away. However, I know that — please wish me luck. I'm doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape", the actor added.
Host Jimmy Fallon also took out a picture showing Brendan taking The Mummy ride at Universal Studios so that he could get into character. After the news of a fourth movie, fans are surely excited. It will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillette.
The first film in the series, The Mummy, directed by Stephen Sommers released in 1999, followed by The Mummy Returns in 2001 which did not feature Brendan Fraser. In the third movie, the 2008 sequel, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Brendan came back. There was a 2017 reboot of the film starring Tom Cruise which was not very successful.
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