Oded Fehr to reprise his role as Ardeth Bay in The Mummy 4

Oded Fehr will reprise his role as Ardeth Bay in The Mummy 4 and his first look in the movie is out as well. The fourth instalment of The Mummy franchise is a much awaited movie with other original actors including Brendan Fraser making a return as well.

Oded Fehr will play Ardeth Bay in The Mummy 4

The Mummy 4 is set to revive the franchise after almost 2 decades and Oded Fehr is among the original cast members who are set to return to the franchise. The Israeli actor will be seen as Ardeth Bay once again.