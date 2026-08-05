Oded Fehr to reprise his role as Ardeth Bay in The Mummy 4

Oded Fehr will reprise his role as Ardeth Bay in The Mummy 4 and his first look in the movie is out as well. The fourth instalment of The Mummy franchise is a much awaited movie with other original actors including Brendan Fraser making a return as well.
The Mummy 4 is set to revive the franchise after almost 2 decades and Oded Fehr is among the original cast members who are set to return to the franchise. The Israeli actor will be seen as Ardeth Bay once again.
Ardeth Bay had appeared in the first movie of the franchise, The Mummy (1999) as well as in The Mummy Returns (2001). He was not seen in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) since there was no place for the character in the story line. With the character set to return 25 years later, Oded will play the character for the third time.
The 55-year-old actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 giving a hint of what his character might look like so many years later. Sharing a video featuring clips from the movies, he wrote, "Ardeth Bay will return in the Mummy 2027".
Fans have expressed their excitement to see the heroic leader of the Medjai back in action. They flooded the comment section with supportive comments. "So excited for your return", one comment read. One fan wrote, "AWESOME!!!!!! It wouldn’t be a proper Mummy movie without you @fehr.oded!". "Aged like the finest of wines", a fan said. Another comment read, "THE GOAT HAS RETURNED!".
The Mummy 4 is scheduled to release on October 15, 2027 and all answers related to Ardeth's role in the new movie will be answered soon. Besides Brendan and Oded, the stellar returning cast also includes Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, and Kevin J. O'Connor.